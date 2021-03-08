United Way of the Virginia Peninsula receives over $1 million for rent, mortgage relief

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The United Way of the Virginia Peninsula received over a million dollars for rent and mortgage relief.

UWVP confirmed the $1,050,000 total fund from the 2021 Virginia Eviction Reduction Program (VERP).

The funding will residents in need of eviction prevention services in the Virginia Peninsula communities including Gloucester County, City of Hampton, James City County, Mathews County, City of Newport News, City of Poquoson, City of Williamsburg, and York County.

Officials from UWVP say the funding will help enhance current programs as well cover necessities for residents facing eviction including rent, utilities, legal expenses, child care, and more.