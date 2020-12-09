Underground coal ash shaft catches fire in Newport News

Newport News
Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters have responded to an underground coal shaft that caught on fire in Newport News.

Officials say they were notified for the fire at 3:53 a.m. for the fire at 21st Street and Terminal Avenue.

Crews have had difficulty getting down in the shaft and have requested assistance from York County Fire by bringing in a water tank, according to fire officials.

No injuries have been reported. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10