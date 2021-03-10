Uncovering the history of the Mariners’ Museum and the men that built it

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The pandemic shutdown has created an opportunity for one local

museum to finally document a significant part of its history.

And that history has deep roots in the Black community.

10 On Your Side talked with two of the people in the middle of a race against time, who are working to find that history. And they’ve made some exciting discoveries so far.

“When I saw him on the scaffold laying bricks, hey — after 90 years, I finally found out what kind of work my grandfather did,” Brown said.

That was Newport News resident Junius Brown’s reaction after seeing a picture from the Mariners’ Museum archives. He recognized his grandfather, James Scott, and a taller man, identified as McKinley Banks, laying bricks for the new Mariners’ Museum.

The photo is dated approximately 1932. It was one of several old pictures staffers recently uncovered in the museum’s archives. They inventoried the vast collection in storage while the facility was closed to visitors during the pandemic, said Lauren Furey, the director of public engagement for the museum.

Another picture depicted Scott and Banks in a group of 21 men. They’re believed to be the construction crew for the museum. Exciting as the discovery was, there was also one, big glaring problem. The photo contained no names.

“And we looked at it and thought, ‘Who are these guys?'” said Furey. “Why don’t we know who these guys are? They built the Mariners’ Museum.”

Furey said after an article in the Daily Press newspaper, a granddaughter of McKinley Banks helped identify him. Furey has since identified all 21.

Now staffers are trying to connect with relatives of the crewmen.

“They built the Mariners’ Museum. It’s imperative that we find out their stories.”

