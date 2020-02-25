Unclaimed Powerball tickets, bought in Newport News, Ashland, each worth $50,000, are expiring soon

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 17: Anthony Adams fills out his numbers while waiting to purchase Powerball tickets in Manhattan on May 17, 2013 in New York City. The Powerball lottery jackpot has crossed $600 million and is now the largest prize in Powerball history and second largest in the world. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty […]

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Are you the lucky winner? Virginia Lottery officials say two wining Powerball tickets, worth $50,000 each, bought in Newport News and Ashland, are expiring soon.

Time is running out and you might want to check those ticket numbers. By law, wining tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing, and two of those tickets’ dates are just around the corner!

These are the two tickets waiting to be redeemed:

Ticket #1:

August 31, 2019, Powerball drawing

Bought at the 7-Eleven at 11825 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News

Winning numbers: 14-41-50-56-57, Powerball number 18

Prize amount: $50,000

Expires 5:00 (close of business) Thursday, February 27

Ticket #2:

September 14, 2019, Powerball drawing

Bought at Wal Mart, 9714 Sliding Hill Road, Ashland

Winning numbers: 11-27-31-36-67, Powerball number 11

Prize amount: $50,000

Expires 5:00 (close of business) Thursday, March 12

Anyone who has the winning tickets are advised to contact Virginia Lottery or present the ticket at the nearest Virginia Lottery customer service center.

Unclaimed prizes, by law, go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which provides low interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.

