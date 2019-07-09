U.S Marshals searching for Hampton man connected to Family Dollar homicide

Breaking News
Credit – U.S. Marshals

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Officials are asking the public’s help looking for a wanted man connected to a murder late last year.

22-year-old Breshard Renard Turner is wanted in connection to a homicide investigation after a Newport News man was fatally shot in a Family Dollar parking lot on December of 2018, police say.

According to reports, officers were sent to the 900 block of Aberdeen Road at around 3 p.m. on December 18 when they found 23-year-old Iquan Malik McClain lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

McClain was sent to a local hospital where he later died.

Hampton Police Division has since been searching for Turner with warrants for second degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and a concealed weapon.

Turner is 5’10” and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

U.S. Marshals are asking anyone who might information regarding Turner’s whereabouts to call 1-877926-8332 or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.

