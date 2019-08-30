Two teens arrested, charged in connection to murders of 15-year-old, 18-year-old in Newport News

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Newport News Police Generic WAVY Photo

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection to the murders of a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man earlier this month.

Newport News Police say each of the suspects have been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

On Aug. 1, police responded to the 900 block of Forest Lake Court around 10:20 p.m. and found 15-year-old Erik Wright and his cousin, 18-year-old Tyree Spady with gunshot wounds.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene and Spady was taken to a local hospital, where he died a shortly after, according to police.

A family member of the victims confirmed their identity with 10 On Your Side.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories