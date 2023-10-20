NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two teenaged boys were arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 18, following a shooting that killed a 16-year-old on Oct. 15. on Hustings Lane, police said.

The two suspects are 15 and 17. They were taken into custody and, based on the charges given, it appears the 15-year-old is the one who fired the shots that killed the 16-year-old boy.

The 15-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 years old (third+ offense) and carrying a concealed weapon.

The 17-year-old juvenile was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 years old and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Due to the two being minors, no names have been released.

“Any loss of life due to gun violence is a tragedy, but the fact that both the victim and suspects in this incident were juveniles makes it even more devastating,” Chief of Police Steve Drew said, in a release. “As a community, we must continue to work together to address gun violence. I want to thank the community, officers and detectives, who put in countless hours, as well as the investment made in technology used to solve this case.”