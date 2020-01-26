Two people injured during Sunday morning apartment fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — First responders on the peninsula worked to put out an apartment fire Sunday morning.

Emergency communications tells WAVY News they received a call around 6 a.m. for the fire in the 100 block of Deputy Lane.

In the tweet, Newport News Fire officials say two occupants were injured and taken to a local hospital as a result.

NNFD units are on scene of an apartment fire on deputy lane. Two occupants have been transported to a local hospital with injuries. — Newport News Fire (@NNFire) January 26, 2020

As of 7:21 Sunday morning, fire officials said they are in stable condition.

Update to the Deputy Lane fire. The fire is currently extinguished and under investigation. Both occupants transported to the hospital are in stable condition, no other injuries resulted. Remaining occupants are being assisted by the Red Cross. — Newport News Fire (@NNFire) January 26, 2020

10 On Your Side is working to learn the nature and extent of those injuries.

The cause of the apartment fire is still under investigation.

