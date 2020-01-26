Two people injured during Sunday morning apartment fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — First responders on the peninsula worked to put out an apartment fire Sunday morning.
Emergency communications tells WAVY News they received a call around 6 a.m. for the fire in the 100 block of Deputy Lane.
In the tweet, Newport News Fire officials say two occupants were injured and taken to a local hospital as a result.
As of 7:21 Sunday morning, fire officials said they are in stable condition.
10 On Your Side is working to learn the nature and extent of those injuries.
The cause of the apartment fire is still under investigation.
