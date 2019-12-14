Two Newport News residents sentenced to nearly two decades for dealing crack

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A couple from Newport News has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison combined for manufacturing and trafficking crack in Hampton Roads.

Dynetta Littlejohn, 30, was sentenced to five years in prison Friday in federal court, the United States Department of Justice wrote in a news release Friday.

Her codefendant, Robert James Walker, 37, was already sentenced to nearly 15 years on Oct. 23.

Littlejohn was sentenced on charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Walker’s charges included possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Authorities say Littlejohn was home in August 2018 when law enforcement entered her home and seized several types of drugs, including MDMA, promethazine, marijuana, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base, according to the release.

Authorities also found two digital scales, $1,225 in cash, classine bags and other drug-packaging material, narcotics cutting agents and tools for drug trafficking.

Several firearms were also taken.

Littlejohn’s home was searched just hours after her cohabitant, Walker, made an illegal U-turn and was pulled over. Officers found drugs, $3,091 in cash, and a loaded handgun.

