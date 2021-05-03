Two men shot in Newport News Sunday night

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Newport News Police Generic WAVY Photo

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Two Newport News men were shot Sunday night and one reportedly has serious injuries.

Police were initially called out to the 1000 block of 23rd Street around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a man who had been shot. Officers arrived and found the 26-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital with injuries police say were life-threatening.

While at that location, officers got word of another gunshot victim one block over, on 24th Street. The 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital. His injuries were considered not life-threatening.

A home and two vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects in this incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10