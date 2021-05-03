Two men shot in Newport News Sunday night

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Two Newport News men were shot Sunday night and one reportedly has serious injuries.

Police were initially called out to the 1000 block of 23rd Street around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a man who had been shot. Officers arrived and found the 26-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital with injuries police say were life-threatening.

While at that location, officers got word of another gunshot victim one block over, on 24th Street. The 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital. His injuries were considered not life-threatening.

A home and two vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects in this incident.