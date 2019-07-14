Two men in Newport News injured as gunshots fired into apartments and vehicles

NEWPORT NEWS, Va (WAVY) – Two men in Newport News are suffering injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Authorities were called to the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive after residents heard gunshots at around 12 a.m. Sunday.

The incident was immediately upgraded to a shooting after officers found a 38-year-old man with non life-threatening gun shot wounds. He was then transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

While on the scene, the officers learned of a second victim who had walked into a local hospital with non life-threatening gun shot wounds. The victim was identified as a 44-year-old man.

After further investigation, authorities learned that two apartments and three vehicles in the area were shot into.

There were no injuries from the gunshots fired into the apartments.

The incident is an ongoing investigation.

Stay updated with WAVY News 10 and online as we learn more.