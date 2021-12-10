Two fights in less than 24 hours at NNPS middle school; student says he has no confidence in administration

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Another middle school fight injured a teacher in Newport News.

10 On Your Side first reported on an altercation at Gildersleeve Middle School last month that ended with a principal unconscious and taken to the hospital. Teachers and a division spokeswoman gave differing accounts of whether the injury was related to the fight or if it happened shortly after.

Now, another fight has happened — this time at Hines Middle School.

Teachers at Hines Middle School did not want to be interviewed for fear of repercussions but said there were two fights that happened this Wednesday and Thursday.

10 On Your Side also spoke with a 7th-grade student who attends Hines. He told us he has no confidence that the situation will get better.

“People are getting drilled to the ground and getting punched in the face multiple times,” said the student who did not want to be identified.

He’s tired of the havoc in the hallways.

“There’s a lot of people that can’t keep their hands to themselves. Sometimes it’ll be pushing. Sometimes it’ll be fights. It’s just all around. It’s like they want to be a thug and they’re all loud and they all think they’re so cool and they think that it’s right to curse at the teacher,” the student stated.

A spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools confirmed that a fight occurred between two students on Wednesday:

“There was a student altercation on Wednesday in a hallway. A teacher was injured while attempting to separate the students. The school was placed on a modified lockdown for a few minutes to clear the hallways following the altercation. Police officers arrived to provide additional support.”

Multiple teachers told us that there was also a situation the following day on Thursday where a teacher was thrown to the ground and hit her head.

We obtained a copy of the letter sent home to parents Friday evening from the school’s principal that said a teacher was injured while trying to prevent an altercation and was knocked down in the process. That teacher is currently at home recovering and hopes to be back in the building soon.

The 7th-grade student told 10 On Your Side he’s dreading going to 8th grade next year because the 8th-grade hallway is notorious for fights between students. He wishes the district would step in to take control.

“They’re not doing anything about the situations. The kids will get [in school suspension] or they’ll get suspended for two weeks but they come back and do the same thing,” the student said.