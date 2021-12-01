Two-day COVID-19 booster clinic coming to Newport News on Dec. 1-2

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Southeastern Virginia Health System is set to host a COVID-19 booster event on December 1 and 2 in Newport News.

The vaccine clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday. Health officials will offer both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Adults ages 18 and up are invited to attend. No appointments are necessary.

The events are scheduled for:

Wednesday, December 1 Warwick Boulevard Physicians 9294 Warwick Boulevard

Thursday, December 2 48th Street Physicians 4714 Marshall Avenue



First vaccine doses will also be available to those in need.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.