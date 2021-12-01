Two-day COVID-19 booster clinic coming to Newport News on Dec. 1-2

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Southeastern Virginia Health System is set to host a COVID-19 booster event on December 1 and 2 in Newport News.
The vaccine clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday. Health officials will offer both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Adults ages 18 and up are invited to attend. No appointments are necessary.
The events are scheduled for:
- Wednesday, December 1
- Warwick Boulevard Physicians
- 9294 Warwick Boulevard
- Thursday, December 2
- 48th Street Physicians
- 4714 Marshall Avenue
First vaccine doses will also be available to those in need.
To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.
