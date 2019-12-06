Two-car crash results in injuries on I-64 in Newport News

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a two-car crash on Interstate 64 Thursday has resulted in injuries.

I-64 east was closed completely for a time as police and first responders worked the crash.

The crash occurred at mile-marker 253, according to the 511 Hampton Roads Twitter page. The lanes reopened around 4:34 p.m., although there was a six-mile backup.

State police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said she had not had an opportunity to speak with the trooper who worked the crash, but will provide information when she gets it.

