Two alarm fire on 30th Street in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Firefighters have responded to a two alarm fire early Wednesday.
According to the Newport News Fire Department, they were notified for the fire at 1:35 a.m. in the 800 block of 30th Street.
A man was rescued and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.
Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.
