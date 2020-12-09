Two alarm fire on 30th Street in Newport News

Newport News
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Newport News Fire Department.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Firefighters have responded to a two alarm fire early Wednesday.

According to the Newport News Fire Department, they were notified for the fire at 1:35 a.m. in the 800 block of 30th Street.

A man was rescued and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10