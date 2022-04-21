NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A famous resident at the Virginia Living Museum has passed away.

Twix, the two-headed red-eared slider, passed away on April 14. Each of his two heads had its own personality and appetite.

He was two years old and born with a condition known as Bicephaly. It is a relatively common condition in reptiles but often means survival is rare.

The herpetology team at the Virginia Living Museum says he would have lived about two weeks in the wild, but lived more than two years under their care.

He was rescued in Suffolk more than two years ago and came to the museum as a hatchling.