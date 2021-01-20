Tune into online event hosted by Newport News PD’s Domestic Violence Team & VB Justice Initiative

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department’s Domestic Violence Team and the Virginia Beach Justice Initiative will host an educational forum on slavery and human trafficking prevention on Thrusday.

In response to January being National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month in the U.S., the live session with the Police Department will discuss the intersection of domestic violence and human trafficking.

Data showed last year the National Human Trafficking Hotline reported more than 22,000 victims, 4,300 traffickers, and 1,900 suspicious businesses.

The Police Department said sexual exploitation continues to be the dominant form of trafficking.

They encourage the public to be aware and make a difference, as 7 out of 10 reported situations are classified as sexual exploitation.

The live session will be on Facebook at 12 p.m.

To participate and learn more about the event, click here.

