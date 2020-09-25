Trump supporters sit through rain, long wait to attend Newport News rally

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of President Trump supporters are expected for his Friday night rally — but some were out in the rain since before dawn at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport. They said they were there to show support but also to call attention to some controversial issues.

Top of mind: The vacancy on the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Glenn Stiles of Chesapeake is attending his second Trump rally in as many weeks. He says the seat needs to be filled before Election Day in November.

“I think it’s his duty to do it. Like we said last week, fill that seat,” Stiles said “If the shoe was on the other foot, I think the other party, or whoever was in the White House, would do the same.”

Annette Truelove of Charles City agreed.

“It’s of the upmost importance that we get constitutional conservatives on that court.”

In between the T-shirts, the hats and the bobble head dolls, the conversation moved to deeper topics like Roe v. Wade. Truelove isn’t bothered by Trump’s past, when he was a supporter of abortion rights.

“Your position can change over time. Maybe he finally came to the Lord and he knows that abortion is wrong,” she said.

Just the opportunity to see the president in-person is enough for some to consider this a life-changing event.

“I am so excited, I don’t know what to do,” said Donna Skinner of Claremont. “I’m about to jump out of my skin. We want to be at the stage. We want to feel the breath of our president of the United States.”

