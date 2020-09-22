Trump coming to Newport News on Friday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — President Donald Trump is heading to Hampton Roads on Friday.

The rally Friday night will be at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport at 9 p.m.

Politico reported that Trump is looking to use the opportunity to reach out more to voters in North Carolina, but radio host John Fredericks said he believes Virginia is still in play.

Hillary Clinton defeated Trump in Virginia in 2016 with 49.7% of the popular vote compared to Trump’s 44.4%.

Trump visited Newport News back in 2017 to speak at Newport News Shipbuilding, and was also in Hampton Roads last year to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the first assembly at Jamestown.

Doors for the event open at 6 p.m. and tickets are on a first-come-first-served basis. To register, click here.

