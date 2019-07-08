Truck lands on top of overturned vehicle in Newport News crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A truck landed on top of another vehicle during a crash in Newport News Monday afternoon.

Police dispatchers confirmed the accident happened around 1 p.m. near Station 10 off Warwick Boulevard.

Northbound Warwick Boulevard was shut down at Hiden Boulevard as crews worked to clear the scene.

A person was stuck inside one of the vehicles and had to be extricated. Police said that crash victim emerged from the vehicle with minor injuries.

There is no word yet what caused the crash.