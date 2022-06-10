NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia State Police trooper and the driver of a disabled vehicle were injured when their cars were struck on I-664 in Newport News on Friday morning.

It happened around 8:10 a.m. on southbound I-664 at exit 6, police say.

The trooper and the driver were in their cars awaiting help from VDOT when the driver of a Hyundai sedan ran off the road and struck them.

Both the trooper and the driver of the disabled vehicle were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police have not announced any charges or citations for the driver that struck them at this time. Several lanes of southbound I-664 are shut down for the investigation.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.