Triple shooting Thursday afternoon in Newport News; 1 dies at hospital

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead after a triple shooting in Newport News Thursday.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Roanoke Avenue around 2:56 p.m. for a report of multiple shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found three male victims.

Two of them were transported to a local hospital with what police believe are life-threatening injuries. One later died at the hospital.

Police did not specify the ages of the three victims.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.