Tribute to fallen Newport News police officer Katie Thyne unveiled at local Mission BBQ

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A tribute to Katie Thyne, the Newport News police officer killed in the line of duty earlier this year, was unveiled this week at a local Mission BBQ restaurant.

The tribute contains several pieces, including a photo of Thyne. Police Chief Steve Drew and others went to the location for the unveiling, and the department says the tribute will remain as long as the restaurant is in operation.

Thyne, who was 24 years old with a 2-year-old daughter at the time of her death, died after police say she was dragged by a drug suspect’s vehicle in January.

Vernon Green, who was charged in her death, is expected to be in court on Friday for drug and firearm charges in connection to the incident.

Latest Posts: