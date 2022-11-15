NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The jury trial for a man charged in the killing of a Newport News police officer begins Tuesday.

Vernon Green, a previously convicted felon, is scheduled to face the court Tuesday. He is charged with felony homicide in the death of Newport News officer Katie Thyne.

Authorities say Thyne, a 24-year-old former U.S. Navy sailor, was killed in January 2020 after she was dragged for a block by Green’s vehicle during a traffic stop before it crashed into a tree. She later died at the hospital.

Thyne joined the Newport News Police Department in 2018 and was assigned to the South Precinct. She leaves behind her mother and stepfather, a brother, her partner, and her two-year-old daughter.

In April 2021, Green was sentenced to 10 years on separate charges of illegal gun possession and two years for the felony drug possession charges.

Back in January, Green filed a civil complaint alleging Thyne used excessive force and was not properly trained during the traffic stop.

The complaint claims Thyne used excessive force against Vernon Green by choking him when Green posed no imminent or immediate threat to her or the community.

It also claims Newport News Police Chief Drew is largely responsible for the lack of proper training of Thyne and her failure to employ instructed guidelines that make up the department policy on use of force in nonviolent arrest/custody procedure, and failure of the officers’ need to protect and serve in violation of the Green’s constitutional rights.