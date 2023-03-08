SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) – A train that originated from Newport News derailed and crashed in Summers County, West Virginia in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The train hit a boulder and crashed into the New River, according to Summers County 911. The train caught on fire as a result of the crash, but Summers County 911 confirmed the fire was contained as of 7:45 a.m.

The train was a CSX coal train, which was not carrying any coal at the time of the crash. A spokesperson from CSX confirmed with 10 On Your Side Wednesday that the train did originate from Newport News.

Three members of the train’s crew were taken to a local hospital as a result of the derailment.

Sandstone, Hinton, Pipestem, and Summers County Fire Departments responded to the incident, along with Summers County EMS.