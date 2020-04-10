‘Time to put our foot on the accelerator, not the brake’ to beat COVID-19, local leader of Peninsula Health District says

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — 18 days ago on March 23, 10 On Your Side took a trip to the Peninsula Health District in Newport News.

At the time, the health district had more coronavirus deaths than any other health district in Virginia. 18 days later, where are we now?

With all the testing over the coronavirus landscape, facilities in the area seem to be getting their medical “sea legs” in dealing with a pandemic the country hasn’t seen the likes of in several generations.

Dr. Steve Julian is acting director of the Peninsula Health District and says there have been some positive changes regarding coronavirus in the area.

“I think what has changed, we have a better handle on this virus. We are better informed, better educated, I also think trends are going in a positive direction,” he said.

Still, many have died. When 10 On Your Side spoke with Julian on March 23, seven people were dead in Virginia, most of them in James City County. Today, 17 times that are dead at 121.

“It is not surprising. Unfortunately, it’s the nature of this disease. That is why we are so aggressive in dealing with infectious diseases,” Julian said.

Another drawback has been getting the COVID-19 tests and getting labs to step it up and return results.

“It’s disappointing for the community, disappointing for the country, it’s unfortunate. It shows when you get behind, catching up is not easy especially of this nature,” Julian added.

On Thursday, Julian was on a conference call with chief medical officers at medical centers.

He said the biggest challenge remains getting back test results because it is so slow.

However, there is good news, too: Due to lower demand, it might not be necessary to have an alternative care facility at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.

“We are looking at it… May not need it… We have not pulled the trigger on that yet. I think that discussion is still underway,” he said.

On Friday, Julian conferenced in with the state epidemiology office. From that meeting came the suggestion that masks should be worn by everyone in long-term care facilities.

It also now appears emergency room visits are down statewide by 15 percent compared to last month. Of those visits, only 7 percent are COVID-19-related. The daily testing capacity also increased in state labs by 25 percent this week to over 300 tests daily, Julian added,

“Everybody has cooperated with the governor’s orders. The medical community banded together, and I think we are bending the curve. Having said that, it is time to put our foot on the accelerator, not the brake. It is time to put the foot down… In other words we are in the third quarter of the football game, and we are up by 7, and we got to keep the lead.”

Julian grades Hampton Roads and Virginia with a B+/A- in handling the pandemic, and the national government with a C-.

“On a local and state basis, governmental response has been excellent. I think nationally we have struggled. The scale of the problem was not appreciated initially,” he said.

During a March 23 interview with 10 On Your Side, Julian made a prediction that turned out to be true.

“I think what we want is for people to start thinking about staying in place, and only going on essential trips like to grocery stores and pharmacies,” he said on March 23.

Seven days later, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered everyone to stay home.

“I was very gratified to see that order come down, and I have been very pleased how we all are trying to comply. It’s not easy, and it’s not normal for us,” Julian said.

Julian also points out the flu has killed 700 people since September. Coronavirus is at 121 so far this year.

“The flu is a very deadly disease, and that‘s why we emphasize the vaccination process, and we will one day have a vaccination for coronavirus,” he said.

Consider this: the Riverside Health System of five hospitals has only 16 positive COVID-19 cases.

“Having 16 cases is not surprising. We are happy to only have 16, but we are preparing for a lot more as we progress up that curve whatever the height might be,” Executive Director of Accreditation and Support Operations for Riverside Health System Mark Rath said.

Julian thinks in many ways our society will change because of coronavirus. Could mere shaking hands be a thing of the past?

“Yes, there are other societies whose culture is they don’t shake hands. I have experienced that with other cultures and once you get used to it, it doesn’t seem odd anymore,” he said.

Julian is encouraged how the state lab increased testing capacity by 25 percent this week to over 300 tests daily.

“There is a lot of good news. The curve seems to be near bending, and we are achieving our goals, but with that said we cannot take our foot off the accelerator,” Julian added.

