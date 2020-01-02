Man shot multiple times in Newport News expected to survive

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting in the area of 24th Street and Parish Avenue.

According to dispatchers, the call came in at 2:11 p.m. When officers arrived, they located the 20-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

MPO Brandon Maynard with Newport News Police confirmed the man’s injuries are considered not life-threatening at this time.

