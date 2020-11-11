Three years since his death, family remembers slain son and releases balloons

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Peterson family gathered Tuesday on Roanoke Avenue in Newport News with a balloon release to remember their family member, 32-year-old Nathaniel Davis.

“I want to know who and why,” said his mother Martha Peterson.

Three years ago on Tuesday, Peterson thought her life was ending because her son’s life had ended. He was found with a fatal gunshot wound in a car off of Stoney Creek Lane on Nov. 10, 2017.

“It was an awful time. I got on medication, and because of that, I got very depressed. I didn’t leave the home, not even to go to the store for six months.”

Peterson said she slept those six months, did nothing, grieving the loss of her beloved “Nate,” who also left behind two children.

“You want to know who did it, and you don’t have closure.”

Davis was hit by someone driving a stolen rental car in a Jefferson Avenue shopping center in Newport News. Words were exchanged, and then Davis was shot twice while sitting in his car.

No closure for a life that mattered.

“He was a hard-working person, family-oriented, came home, did what he had to do as a father and we ask why?” Peterson said.

Newport News Police said they have a person of interest in Davis’ death and the investigation is ongoing. They would not release more information, but so far for the family, it’s been three years of dead ends.

“They say they are working on it. They had a lead, ran into a dead-end basically they have nothing, and no solid answers,” stepfather Anthony Peterson said,

Peterson weeps and is angry when she remembers her son.

A life snuffed out. Peterson seeks the light, remembering her Nate playing jokes and cards and being around family.

“He would be silly, and making people happy, and everybody loved him. He was a free spirit.”

At the end of the vigil, Peterson released about 20 balloons live on WAVY News 10.

