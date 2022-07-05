NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say they’re investigating a triple shooting on Madison Avenue Monday night.

Officials tell 10 On Your Side police responded to a call around 11:54 p.m. on July 4 for three people who had been hit by gunfire on the 2400 block of Madison Avenue, not far from 25th Street.

On the scene, police found a female and two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the male victims had life-threatening injuries.

Police say they’re not sure of the ages of the victims yet or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

This happened less than two hours after two juveniles were shot a block away on 24th Street and Wickham Avenue.

10 On Your Side is still working to learn more about the shooting including suspect information.

No other further information has been released.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

