NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities from the Newport News Fire Department and Marine Incident Response Team responded to reports of overturned kayaks near the James River Bridge.

Officials say they received a call at 6:11 p.m. about the incident.

According to the Fire Department, they rescued three adults after their kayaks overturned. They suffered from cold exposure, but no additional injuries.

