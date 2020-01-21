Threatening social media post referenced 2 Newport News middle schools, officials say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News school district is looking into a threatening social media post made toward two city middle schools.

District spokeswoman Michelle Price didn’t have many details about the post Tuesday morning, but said it referenced Dozier and Gildersleeve middle schools.

10 On Your Side obtained a copy of the apparent post, in which an unidentified Instagram user threatens to shoot individuals at Dozier and Gildersleeve.

“While it may be another hoax, we are taking it seriously,” Price said. “Safety and security measures are in place at both schools.”

Price said a message was getting ready to be sent to families at each school. Check back for updates on this breaking news.