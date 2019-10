NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding are investigating a racial threatening slur that was found on a bathroom wall on Wednesday.

According to a post from Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin, a racially derogatory and threatening graffiti was found inside a men’s restroom and the incident is under investigation.

I want to share some disturbing news with you about an incident that occurred at our shipyard. Earlier today, we were… Posted by Jennifer Boykin on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

