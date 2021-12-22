Thousands of dollars fraudulently spent at Newport News Home Depot, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in James City County are asking for the public’s help in locating three people accused of making several fraudulent purchases at a Home Depot.
According to James City County police, a local man reported in July that his credit card information has been used at a Home Depot in Newport News. It was determined that three individuals worked together to purchase several thousand dollars worth of items.
Officials say the purchases were made in July.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.