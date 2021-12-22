Thousands of dollars fraudulently spent at Newport News Home Depot, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in James City County are asking for the public’s help in locating three people accused of making several fraudulent purchases at a Home Depot.

According to James City County police, a local man reported in July that his credit card information has been used at a Home Depot in Newport News. It was determined that three individuals worked together to purchase several thousand dollars worth of items.

Credit Card Fraud Suspects (photo: James City County Police)

Officials say the purchases were made in July.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.