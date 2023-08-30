NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility is scheduled to conduct its monthly test of its tornado warning siren this week at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 1.

Depending on weather conditions, the siren could be heard by anyone within a 1.5 mile radius. The test could last up to three minutes, according to a release, and consists of a wavering tone, also known as a high-low-high or 10-4-10.

The lab uses the siren to alert its members who are outdoors to take cover in the event of tornados or tornado warnings.

The Jefferson Lab is a U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science national laboratory, according to their website, and has more than 850 people.