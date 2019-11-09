Third man sentenced in 2014 Newport News homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The third man convicted in a 2014 homicide in Newport News was sentenced to 78 years in prison.

Court records show that a judge sentenced 34-year-old Calvon Whitehead to a 128 years in prison on Nov. 8. Fifty years of the sentence was suspended.

Whitehead was one of three men involved in a home invasion on Jefferson Avenue at 22nd Street that left 32-year-old Katrice Major dead and another woman injured.

Police arrested Whitehead, in Las Vegas in April last year.

The first suspect, Jason Robles, was sentenced to 138 years in prison in February, 2018.

The second suspect, Joe Thomas was sentenced to 128 years in prison withe 52 years suspended, leaving 76 to serve on June 4 of this year.