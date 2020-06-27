‘The Backyard’ in Newport News holds event for Black-owned small businesses

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Today was the first-ever Vendor Roundup held at “The Backyard” in Newport News.



The goal? To showcase small business owners in the area. Brittany Coley set it all up, and says as a small business owner herself, she knows how COVID-19 has impacted small businesses.



“Our goal for today is to highlight different entrepreneurs in the area basically bringing businesses to our backyard to help them out during the pandemic,” said Coley.



Around 18 Black-owned small business owners came out to the event. Californya Monet the owner of CA Collections, set up a tent in the backyard and was out to showcase the items she sells.



“Brittani reached out to me because my brand is pretty well known in our area and she was just like this would be a great opportunity for you I welcomed it with open arms,” said Monet.

The different businesses were spaced out throughout the yard. Coley says she wanted to do her part and bring everyone together to unite and support the small businesses the area has to offer. She hopes to have an event like this each month.

