NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Ambassador Pass is back in Newport News, and city’s tourism office hopes it will encourage residents to visitors in their own city.

The pass is just meant for residents and city workers. Each January, it allows free entrance into seven attractions during the month.

The pass only applies to certain attractions during certain weeks in January.

The Peninsula SPCA and Barnyard and Virginia Living Museum are free to Ambassador pass holders between Jan. 2 and 8. Lee Hall Mansion and the Virginia War Museum is free from Jan. 9 through 15. The Peninsula Fine Arts Center and Endview Plantation is free for pass holders Jan. 16 through 22, and the Mariner’s Museum and Park is free with the Ambassador pass at the end of the month from Jan. 23 through 29.

The Ambassador pass is available for pickup right now. Bring proof of residency to the Newport News Visitor Center, Newport News Tourism Office, or City Manger’s Office in City Hall.

For a closer look at when those offices are open, or more details about the attractions that are part of the pass click here: https://www.newport-news.org/ambassador-pass/