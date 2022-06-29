NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Tenants at a 15-story apartment building in Newport News were given a 48-hour notice to vacate after the building’s owners failed to correct safety issues they were notified of starting in April, the city says.

The Newport News Department of Codes Compliance sent a letter to the residents of the Seaview Apartments on 28th Street on Tuesday, saying the building, built in 1973, was deemed unsafe for occupancy based on Virginia code.

At the heart of the issue is the apartment building’s elevator, which the city says failed a safety test on Monday, leaving the 15-floor building with no functioning elevators. The city says the building’s boiler also hasn’t been repaired.

The elevator had temporary approval prior to this week, and emergency mandatory injunction orders from the court have been sent to the building’s owners seven times dating back to April 18, court paperwork shows.

Owner Seaview Apartments, LLC was given until 9 a.m. on Wednesday to work with service provider TKE to fix the issue, but repairs weren’t made and the building was condemned.

Those who needed lodging assistance and other help were told to visit the West Avenue Library at 30th Street and West Avenue on Wednesday. Those unable to reach the library can go to nnva.gov/238/Human-Services.

The good news for tenants is that the city says it would revoke the condemnation if Seaview were to immediately fix the safety concerns, allowing residents to move back in.

Seaview has also been ordered to appear in court on Friday, July 8 to review the compliance, and to state their case about why they shouldn’t be fine for failing to fix the issues.

Recent Google reviews show complaints about the elevator and old, young and disabled people having to climb multiple flights of stairs, as well as air conditioning issues.

