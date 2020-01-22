Teen’s family sues Newport News center for wrongful death after violations in girl’s care

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The family of a 17-year-old girl who died after treatment at a local behavioral health center is now suing for wrongful death.

Raven Keffer was a resident at Newport News Behavioral Health Center in June 2018. She complained several times of medical complications, but she wasn’t transported to a medical hospital until her eighth day there, and then only after a fellow resident called 911.

Raven’s half-sister Haley Keffer, the administratrix of her estate, is suing NNBHC and its parent firm Universal Health Services for $20 million.

The suit claims the center knew of Raven’s medical history before she arrived, including several doctor and emergency room visits in the previous five months.

Keffer’s attorney D. Stephen Haga, Jr. says “these people did not fulfill their duty” to care for Raven.

At 17, she was a ward of the state, and Haga cited the legal concept of “in loco parentis.” He contends NNBHC was legally bound to act as a parent and protect her.

The lawsuit says Raven’s symptoms were consistent with her cause of death, adrenal insufficiency, and had staff acted correctly, they could have saved her life with hormones and steroids as a typical course of treatment.

An attorney for the center had no comment when 10 On Your Side reached him Tuesday.

In court documents, Newport News Behavioral Health denies any of the lawsuit’s allegations that it was responsible or should have prevented Raven’s death.

Raven’s case has been the subject of a 10 On Your Side investigation for more than a year.

The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services previously investigated the circumstances of Raven’s death and found 13 violations involving Raven’s care, including depriving her of appropriate services and treatment.

