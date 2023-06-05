17-year-old suspects have been extradited to Georgia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Two teenagers were arrested in Newport News on charges related to a murder case in Georgia.

17-year-old Grayson Green died from gunshot wounds at a graduation party in Marietta, Georgia on May 21, 2022.

More than a year later, on May 29, detectives with the Marietta Police Department traveled to Newport News where they arrested 17-year-olds Ne’cquo Vargas and Ne’riyah Vargas. The teens, who are from Cobb County, Georgia, each face the same eight felony charges, including murder, and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

A third suspect, 21-year-old Tahkel Beverly Smart, was already in custody in Georgia. He is also charged with Green’s murder.

Both teen suspects have been extradited to Georgia.

Last September, Marietta police released video that showed people running from the party location where the deadly shooting occurred.

Despite the fact a large number of people were gathered and several witnessed the shooting, police at the time said no one came forward with information.

Marietta police say they are grateful to all of the law enforcement agencies who helped solve this case, including the Newport News Police Department.