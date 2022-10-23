NEWPORT NEWS, Va.(WAVY)– Newport News police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 400 block of Manor Road at 12:55 p.m. for the report of gunshots heard. After canvassing the area, officers located a male teenager with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have no suspect information at this time.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.