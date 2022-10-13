NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A teenager is seriously hurt after an auto-pedestrian accident Thursday afternoon in Newport News.
According to police, officers responded to the scene just before 12:15 p.m. at Jefferson Avenue and Harpersville Road.
When officers arrived, they found a teenage girl who had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the road, police say.
She was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the teenager was crossing Jefferson Avenue when she was struck by a privately-owned ambulance.
The 33-year-old driver was not injured and remained on the scene.
No charges have been filed and the investigation remains ongoing.
