NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teenage boy was reportedly shot while riding his bike in the area of 32nd Street and Wickham Avenue on Friday.

Newport News Police say it happened around 5 p.m.

A family member drove the boy to Briarfield Road and Jefferson Avenue before medics were called. Police say the boy was then transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

