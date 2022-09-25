NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager who was shot on Jefferson Ave. Sunday afternoon has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A spokeswoman for Newport News Police tells WAVY.com that officers responded to the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Randolph Rd. around 2:04 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

The male teenager suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police told 10 On Your Side they believe the teenager is under the age of 18.

Amber Ivey has lived in the area for 41 years. She heard the shooting this afternoon. Ivey’s husband was a victim of gun violence. She said the shooting Sunday was upsetting.

“It’s like we don’t care about people anymore. We don’t have any more empathy,” she said.“It’s not just one person that’s touched by the violence, but it goes on and on.”

Ivey recalls hearing around 6 to 8 gunshots.

“ I heard probably six to eight shots, maybe more. It startled me because it sounded like at. First, I thought it was right next door,” she said. “I thought I heard someone crying out and I decided to call the police number.”

Ivey said it’s sad to see the youth tangled in gun violence.

“It’s just sad just so much tragedy.”

Police said the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

