NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News judge sentenced a teenager to 10 years active prison time Friday for a shooting at Heritage High School last fall.

15-year-old Jacari Taylor pleaded guilty in April to six felonies: malicious wounding, felony use of a firearm, possessing a firearm on school property and discharging a firearm on school property.

Taylor was involved in a a fight at lunchtime on September 20, during which Taylor pulled out a gun and fired several shots in a busy hallway at the high school.

A 17-year-old boy and girl were wounded by the gunfire. They both survived, but the boy’s father said his son has permanent injuries, including hearing loss.

At the time of the Heritage High School incident, Taylor was wearing an ankle bracelet from a juvenile offense that was also a malicious wounding case and involved a firearm.

The judge sentenced Taylor to 10 years active time for the school shooting. During the sentencing, the judge said he could not ignore that this was not his first crime. Taylor will serve a blended sentence, meaning some of the time will be served in the juvenile justice system. Around 2027, he will enter the adult system.

