NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say a 15-year-old boy died at the hospital early Saturday morning after being shot Friday night.

Police say the boy was shot around 9:04 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Walden Pond Ct.

His mom identified him as 15-year-old Shayne Capehart. He was her youngest child.

Shayne’s mom, who wishes to stay anonymous out of fear of retaliation, said she heard the gunshots.

“I thought someone was hitting. I opened the door and looked down. I see my son standing at the door holding his leg,” she said. “He said, mom I got shot. By the time I came downstairs, he put him in the ambulance. He was already gone.”

Shayne was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries around 4:09 a.m. Saturday/ police say.

“He was already gone. I didn’t even get a chance to tell him how much I love him,” Shayne’s mom said.

She said the incident started with Shayne roughhousing with a girl. His mom said the girl talked to her brother about the interaction, which resulted in the brother then confronting Shayne.

She said he explained what happened. “I ain’t even going to lie; I did it. It was an accident. We were playing fighting, just roughhousing. Nothing serious. He made it seem like he apologized and my son said I am sorry,” she said.

She said Shayne then walked to the store.

“I don’t know if the dude followed him. All I know is when they came back. They was met by the guy. My son walked there to the door and when his friend came out the door. The dude came around the corner just shot him,” Shayne’s mom said.

A neighbor of Shayne, Shantell Williams says this shooting has left her and other members of the community rattled.

“He didn’t get in no trouble. He didn’t mess with anybody. He didn’t deserve that,” Williams said. “He was so full of spirit.”

Many members of the community said that Shayne was a nice kid.

“Shane was a great kid. He was very outgoing. He spoke his mind. He was like a little brother to me. I have known him for a couple of years now. What happened is definitely unexpected,” a family friend said.

Police have not released any suspect information.

