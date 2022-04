NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager was fatally shot in Newport News Wednesday night.

Police responded around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 13000 block of Aqueduct Drive for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find a teenage boy with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police said there was no suspect information as of 10:45 p.m.