Teen accused in recent shooting, months after prosecutors dropped charges from 2018 shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old man previously accused in a double shooting in 2018 — but whose charges were dropped earlier this year — has been arrested in connection with another shooting Oct. 16 in Newport News.

Newport News Police believe Decarlos Douglas, of Newport News, shot and injured a 30-year-old man in the area of 33rd Street and Marshall Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16.

He is charged with shooting a firearm in a public place, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to police, officers were called to the area of 33rd Street and Marshall Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 for a report of gunshots heard in the area.

On the way to the area, police were advised a sport utility vehicle involved in the incident was last seen traveling on Jefferson Avenue. Officers then saw the SUV traveling on Briarfield Road, where it began accelerating at a “high rate of speed,” police said.

The SUV then crashed into another vehicle at the intersections of Briarfield and Aberdeen roads. Four people fled from the vehicle, and a fifth — a 19-year-old woman — stayed inside the car.

Officers could not find the other four occupants.

As officers were at the crash scene, they were given information that a man was admitted to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Further investigation revealed the 30-year-old Hampton man was shot in the same area where gunshots were heard earlier.

His injuries were not considered life-threatening. His friend drove him to the hospital.

On Wednesday, police located Douglas and charged him in connection with the shooting.

The July 2018 shooting, which Douglas was also accused in, left a 10- and 16-year-old injured in Newport News. He faced several charges, including malicious wounding and firing into a dwelling.

Those charges were dropped in January.

Police also charged another young man. Tynique Smallwood, 19, faces two counts of disregarding or eluding law enforcement in connection with the incident.

Douglas faces charges relating to the gunfire and 30-year-old’s injury. Smallwood’s relate to allegedly eluding police after the shooting.

Smallwood was also previously charged with assault on a family member relating to an Oct. 14 incident. He was also arrested on two outstanding warrants for grand larceny and entering a vehicle, aircraft or boat in motion in Chesapeake.