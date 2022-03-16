NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The 15-year-old boy accused of shooting and injuring two 17-year-olds at Heritage High School in Newport News last September is scheduled to take a plea deal next month.

According to online court records, the boy is expected to enter a plea agreement in Newport News Circuit Court on the morning of April 29.

Court records name the boy, Jacari Marques Taylor. Because the case has now been elevated out of the juvenile system and based on the seriousness of the charges, WAVY is publishing the name.

The student faces several charges, including aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm at school, and discharging a firearm in an occupied building (school).

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 20 at Heritage High School. According to police, The two 17-year-old victims, a boy and girl, were shot in the side of the head and lower leg, respectively, after a fight broke out between one of them and Taylor before lunch.

Surveillance video showed the suspected gunman running away from the scene and dropping a gun in the trashcan. He then fled the school.

Taylor was taken to the city’s juvenile services by a family member at 2:23 p.m., after the shooting at the school. He was interviewed at police headquarters before being charged.

The school was evacuated.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.