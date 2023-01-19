NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner has been released from Riverside Regional Medical Center, a hospital spokesperson has confirmed.

“Abby was released earlier this week from Riverside Regional Medical Center, a Riverside Health System facility in Newport News, VA,” the statement said. “She continues her recovery as an outpatient with the support of family, friends and health professionals. The Zwerner family respectfully asks for privacy during this time.”

Zwerner had been hospitalized since Jan. 6, when police said she was shot by a 6-year-old student.

In a message to Richneck Elementary families Thursday, Jan. 19, interim principal Karen Lynch said that while the school will continue to be closed, there is a date for students to begin transitioning back into the building, and that there would be an announcement on a start date next week.